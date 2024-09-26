ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh Flexes Biceps In First Pic After Becoming Father To Baby Girl

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Ranveer Singh, who recently welcomed his first child with Deepika Padukone, shared his first picture as a new father, showcasing his intense workout session in athletic gear.

Ranveer Singh (Photo: IANS)
Ranveer Singh (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have stepped into parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl on September 8, 2024. Proudly embracing this transformative moment, Ranveer has now shared his first post as a new father, offering a glimpse into his life as he engages in an intense workout session.

In his Instagram Story, the actor showcased his fitness regimen, donning athletic apparel that consisted of a white vest paired with blue shorts, and gym gloves. Sporting his signature long beard and hair tied back, likely for an upcoming role, the actor displayed his well-toned biceps, visibly sweating after a rigorous workout.

Ranveer Singh (Photo: Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story)
Ranveer Singh (Photo: Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story)

Earlier, the couple excited their fans by jointly announcing the happy news of their baby girl's birth through Instagram, where they simply shared the message, "Welcome baby girl." Ranveer and Deepika revealed their pregnancy in February of this year, shortly followed by a maternity photoshoot.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is set to return to the silver screen, commencing work on the sequel to Nag Ashwin's film Kalki alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. Additionally, she will start working on the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan next year.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming project, an untitled film directed by Aditya Dhar. He had previously teased this venture by sharing a black-and-white collage that included notable co-stars like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. Furthermore, he is also preparing for the release of the much-anticipated Cop Universe film, Singham Again, where he reprises his role from Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty.

