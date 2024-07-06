ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Exclaims 'My Beautiful Birthday Gift!' as Deepika Flaunts Baby Bump in Photos from Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Ceremony

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

Ranveer Singh affectionately reacts to Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, calling her his "beautiful birthday gift". Deepika looks ravishing as she steps out in a purple saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony while showcasing her baby bump.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (ANI/Deepika Padukone IG)

Hyderabad: On the eve of his 39th birthday, Ranveer Singh responded to a new Instagram post from his wife, Deepika Padukone. The post, shared on Friday evening, showcased Deepika clad in traditional for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

In her latest post, Deepika flaunted a purple and silver saree, complemented by a sleek bun and a choker necklace. Notably, she also cradled her baby bump in the photos.

Ranveer Exclaims 'My Beautiful Birthday Gift!' as Deepika Flaunts Baby Bump in Photos from Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Ceremony (Deepika Padukone IG screen grab)

Accompanying the images, Deepika captioned, "Just…coz its a Friday night & (baby emoji) wants to party!!! (Woman shrugging and grinning face with sweat emojis)," tagging Ranveer. In response, Ranveer lovingly commented, “Hayyyye! (Smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis) my beautiful birthday gift! I love you (face blowing a kiss emoji).”

Earlier this year in March, the couple announced their pregnancy, with the baby expected to arrive in September. Their marital journey began in 2018.

Looking ahead professionally, both actors are set to appear in Rohit Shetty's upcoming venture, Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Deepika recently graced the screens in Nag Ashwin's futuristic film, Kalki 2898 AD, which hit theatres last month and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. The movie also includes cameos from Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up to lead in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, scheduled to begin filming in the near future.

