Hyderabad: On the eve of his 39th birthday, Ranveer Singh responded to a new Instagram post from his wife, Deepika Padukone. The post, shared on Friday evening, showcased Deepika clad in traditional for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

In her latest post, Deepika flaunted a purple and silver saree, complemented by a sleek bun and a choker necklace. Notably, she also cradled her baby bump in the photos.

Ranveer Exclaims 'My Beautiful Birthday Gift!' as Deepika Flaunts Baby Bump in Photos from Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Ceremony (Deepika Padukone IG screen grab)

Accompanying the images, Deepika captioned, "Just…coz its a Friday night & (baby emoji) wants to party!!! (Woman shrugging and grinning face with sweat emojis)," tagging Ranveer. In response, Ranveer lovingly commented, “Hayyyye! (Smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis) my beautiful birthday gift! I love you (face blowing a kiss emoji).”