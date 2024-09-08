Ranveer - Deepika Drop First Post after Welcoming Baby Girl; Alia Pours Love, Arjun Says, 'Laxmi Aayi Hai'

Hyderabad: Bollywood's star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday. The couple confirmed the news on Instagram, with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024." The announcement quickly went viral, with fans and industry friends expressing their excitement in the comments section.

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt, a mother to baby girl Raha with Ranbir Kapoor, showered the first-time parents with love, dropping heart and celebration emojis. She was joined by actor Shraddha Kapoor, who wrote congratulations along with heart emoticons, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sharvari and others. Ranveer's close friend and actor Arjun Kapoor commented: "Laxmi aayi hai !!! ❤️ The queen is here !!!"

Bollywood celebrities shower love on Ranveer and Deepika on the birth of their baby girl (Instagram)

The couple had made headlines earlier when photos and videos of Deepika en route to the hospital surfaced on social media. Prior to the birth of their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer had also visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple appeared radiant and joyful as they arrived at the temple.

In the weeks leading up to the birth, Deepika and Ranveer had delighted fans with a glamorous maternity shoot as well, which they shared on their Instagram profiles. The photos featured the couple lovingly embracing Deepika's baby bump, with captions including emojis meant to ward off the evil eye and symbolise love and eternity.

Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They went on to star together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple married on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, after dating for six years. They announced their pregnancy in February this year.