You Are beyond Compare: Ranveer Singh Cheers Deepika Padukone's Stellar Performance in Kalki 2898 AD Post Movie Date - Watch

Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone catches Kalki 2898 AD in theater (ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood star and soon-to-be parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took out time from their busy schedules for a special move date, almost a week after the Kalki 28908 AD's premiere. The couple beamed with joy as they entered the movie hall and were papped by paparazzi stationed outside the theatre. After watching the film, Singh took to Instagram to laud the film and the actors, with a special shout-out to wife Deepika Padukone.

The celebrity couple left the theatre holding hands and beaming broadly after watching the movie. Ranveer clapped along with the photographers to show admiration for Deepika's role in the movie. Showing off 'great' movie gesture, Ranveer responded, "Too Good!" when asked how he felt about the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Ranveer Singh Cheers Deepika Padukone's Stellar Performance in Kalki 2898 AD Post Movie Date (Ranveer Singh Instagram Story)

Later, Singh posted a lengthy reviews on his social media handle to show his appreciation for the movie with special mention of Deepika's performance, comparing it to "poetry and power." He praised the movie's technical prowess, saying, "! That's what big screen cinema is all about! An unexpected level of finess in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir and team!

The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. Singh praised Kamal Haasan as "forever supreme" in his review, giving each performer a special shout-out. He wrote, "Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachhan fan like me... you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan."

The most noteworthy part, though, was his tribute to his wife Deepika. Singh wrote, "As for my baby @deepikapadukone... You elevate every moment with your grace and dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare.. I love you."

One of the year's most anticipated films, Kalki 2898 AD, has gone on to break multiple box office records. In addition to receiving great reviews from critics, the film is doing great both domestically and abroad. The movie is already on track to break records and take the top spot in terms of earnings in just its opening weekend.