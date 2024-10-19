Ranveer Singh Asks Nation's Burning Question 'What Does Orry Do?'; Actor's Hilarious Banter Leaves Fans Laughing

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, known for his infectious energy and humour, left fans laughing yet again with a playful moment involving social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. During an event on October 18, Ranveer shared a fun exchange with Orry, leaving everyone pondering the viral question: "What exactly does Orry do?"

Orry, who enjoys close ties with Bollywood stars and is often seen at high-profile events, posted a video on Instagram capturing Ranveer's hilarious comment. In the clip, Ranveer humorously addresses two of India's most asked questions in Hindi: "Toh, aksar baar humare desh mein bohut zyada log puchte hai do sawaal. Pehla, Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara, aur dusra, ye Orry karta kya hai? (In our country, people often ask two questions. First, why did Kattappa kill Baahubali and second, what does Orry do)."

Orry shared the clip with a caption that read, "These are the questions that haunt us." The post quickly went viral, with fans and followers enjoying the lighthearted banter between the actor and the influencer. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "1st question I can skip! 2nd question - I want to know the answer in this lifetime." Another commented, "Sahi pakde hain..The nation wants to know (followed by a laughing emoji)."

While Ranveer's playful comment has sparked curiosity, the actor himself has had quite an eventful time. On September 8, he and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, celebrated the birth of their baby girl. Along with their new role as parents, they are gearing up for Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film Singham Again, set to release on November 1. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.