Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Bring Home A Range Rover - Is It for Their Daughter?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has treated his family to an early Diwali gift by bringing home a brand-new luxury car worth several crores. The actor, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone, has added another swanky ride to his impressive collection of high-end vehicles.

On Tuesday, visuals of the new car, a Range Rover parked in their residential compound went viral online. The car, bearing Ranveer's signature '6969' number plate - an identifier the actor considers lucky, marks the fourth vehicle in his collection with the same number plate. Fans quickly took to social media to congratulate the star, with many wondering if the new car was a special purchase for his baby girl.

Ranveer and Deepika announced the birth of their daughter on September 8, six years after tying the knot. The couple shared the news with their fans through a heartwarming post on Instagram, captioned, "Welcome Baby Girl!" The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, fans, and well-wishers.

Just days later, Ranveer publicly expressed his joy at becoming a father during a city event, excitedly telling the paparazzi, "Baap bann gaya re!" His happiness has only been amplified with this latest car purchase, which is believed to be a celebration of their new family member.

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika will soon share the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, set for release on November 1. While Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba, Deepika will debut as Shakti Shetty, the first female cop in Shetty's cop universe. Deepika is now expected to be on maternity leave until March 2025, while Ranveer has taken a brief break from shooting Aditya Dhar's untitled next to be with his wife and daughter.