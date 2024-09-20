ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Does She Look Like? Fans Await First Glimpse of Deepika-Ranveer's Baby Girl, Social Media Flooded With Actors' Childhood pics

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story has been nothing short of a fairy tale. From their grand yet intimate wedding in November 2018 to them welcoming a baby girl in September of this year, the couple has come a long way. Their journey began on the sets of the epic film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, where their on-screen chemistry ignited sparks that translated on the screen. The duo's relationship blossomed quickly, and they became one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples.

The couple chose Lake Como, Italy, as the picturesque backdrop for their nuptials, celebrating in a traditional manner that combined both Konkani and Sindhi customs. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories, which they later shared with fans through a series of breathtaking photographs on social media.

Fast forward to 2024, the couple welcomed their first child- a beautiful baby girl- into the world, marking a new chapter in their lives. The announcement of their daughter’s birth was met with overwhelming joy from fans and fellow celebrities alike, with many taking to social media to extend their congratulations. Fans of the star couple now eagerly await the first glimpse of the newborn, speculating about who she resembles more, her mother's striking features or her father's vibrant charm.

Social media has been buzzing with discussions and comparisons, looking back at childhood photos of both Ranveer and Deepika. Images of young Ranveer, with his boyish grin and expressive eyes, and Deepika, with her graceful demeanor and captivating smile, have sparked discussions about potential traits their daughter may inherit. The anticipation for the baby's pictures has led to a flurry of speculation, with some fans posting side-by-side comparisons of the couple's childhood images and others sharing AI-generated pictures of the first-time parents with their newborn.

Social media platforms are filled with posts where fans express their excitement, predicting that their daughter will undoubtedly be a star in her own right, inheriting the best of both worlds. Ranveer's childhood pictures showcase a spirited boy who was always full of life, displaying a penchant for acting from a young age. Meanwhile, Deepika's early photographs reflect her poise and beauty, suggesting she was destined for the limelight. Fans cannot help but imagine how their baby girl will merge these distinctive qualities, creating a unique blend of both parents.

As the couple enjoys this precious time with their newborn, they have chosen to keep certain aspects of their family life private, respecting the need for a quiet and normal environment for their baby girl away from the limelight. However, the love and support from fans remain palpable, with many awaiting updates from Ranveer and Deepika on their social media handles.