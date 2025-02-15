ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia's Mumbai Flat Found Locked; Cops Summon Him Again

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks on a YouTube show, as he did not turn up during the day.

Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited his residence here, but found the flat locked, an official said.

Crass remarks by Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

"The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area, but found it locked," an official said.

Allahbadia had been asked to remain present at the Khar police station here on Thursday in connection with the probe into his controversial comments. But after he failed to appear, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday, he said.

The podcaster had requested the Khar police that his statement be recorded at his residence, but his request was turned down, he added.

Meanwhile, an Assam police team also wants to question Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on a complaint by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show, he said.