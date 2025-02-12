Ranveer Allahbadia's Ancestral Revelation: His Real Surname And Pakistani Connection

Hyderabad: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Following a controversial remark on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, he has faced significant backlash, including losing thousands of followers and even an FIR being filed against him. However, long before this controversy, he had made an unexpected revelation about his family's roots, hinting at a possible connection to Pakistan.

During a warm and open chat on a podcast with the ever-entertaining Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Allahbadia delved into the roots of his surname. He shared two captivating tales from his family history. The first story was passed down by his uncle, while the second came from his father. The discussion started when Bharti Singh jokingly asked if he had moved to Mumbai from Allahabad. Clarifying that his surname had no connection to the city, Allahbadia explained, "There are two stories. One my uncle told me, and the other my father did. I'll share both. I don't know which one is true."

Revealing the first version of the story, he said, "This story was told to me by my father. He said that one of our relatives was a poet, just like Harivansh Rai Srivastava Bachchan, and that's how our family got the name Allahbadia. So, the actual surname is Arora, but it is not written on official documents."

Hearing this, Bharti Singh excitedly pointed out that being an Arora meant Ranveer was of Punjabi descent. Allahbadia then shared the second story, which suggested a link to Pakistan.

According to his uncle, his family originally came from Pakistan. In those times, families, especially those involved in education, were often given honorary titles. "One of my great-grandfathers was probably a professor at a university, and he was given the title Ilam Waadi. After the family moved to India, that title eventually changed to Allahbadia," he explained.

Though Allahbadia admits he is uncertain about the truth of the story, this disclosure makes for an interesting aspect of his lineage. And with all the drama around him, this lesser-known aspect of his ancestry has piqued the interest of his followers.