Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Booked For Obscene Remarks On 'India's Got Latent' In Jaipur

Jaipur: A case has been registered against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and his associates over alleged obscene comments made during an episode of the show 'India's Got Latent'. The complaint, filed by Bhanwar Singh Reta, the founder of Jai Rajputana Sangh, has led to the registration of a zero FIR at the Cyber Police Station of Jaipur Commissionerate on Monday evening.

The case has been transferred to the Khar Police Station in Mumbai for further investigation. The complainant had accused Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh, of using objectionable and vulgar language on a public platform.

According to Reta, the comments made on the show included derogatory terms for mothers and sisters, offending cultural values and societal norms. Reta claimed that these remarks have hurt public sentiments and negatively influenced the youth.

In addition to the FIR, the Jai Rajputana Sangh has demanded that the show be halted to prevent further harm. The complainant emphasised the alleged insult to the country's traditions and called for action against the accused.

In a related development, the Supreme Court has intervened in the controversy surrounding Allahbadia, staying his arrest in connection with multiple FIRs filed in Maharashtra and Assam. The top court directed Allahbadia to surrender his passport to the Maharashtra Police and prohibited him from leaving the country without prior approval of the court.

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh, strongly condemned the remarks, questioning Allahbadia's behaviour. The apex court remarked that such language is 'dirty' and unfit for a public figure to use. However, it also clarified that Allahbadia's arrest in the FIRs will be stayed, provided he cooperates fully with the investigation. Any additional FIRs arising from the show will also be covered under the same order.