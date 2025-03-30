Ranveer Allahbadia Returns To Podcasting With 'New Chapter' After India's Got Latent Backlash

Hyderabad: Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, has now officially restarted The Ranveer Show, after the controversy and legal investigations regarding his role in India's Got Talent. This return, however, is not without a shift in perspective, as Ranveer lays out his intention to create content more responsibly going forward, while also admitting what he learned during his break.

A New Beginning For The Ranveer Show

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Allahbadia posted a video with the caption 'Dear India', reflecting on the backlash, his time away from creating content, and what he plans to do going forward. He thanked his supporters, stating, "Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was very difficult for us."

Allahbadia admitted that his involuntary break allowed him to reflect and better himself. He indicated that coping mechanisms such as prayer and meditation helped him to deal with the stress of the controversy. He added, "I have been uploading multiple videos every week without a break for 10 years. This break was forced on me, but taught me patience."

In his official video, Allahbadia assured his followers that he would be more careful and considerate. He said: "In the next 10, 20, 30 years that I will be creating content, I will do it with more responsibility. This is me promising you, I will be better every day." He also commented on how passionate he was about podcasting. He further said, "I am trying to write another story after this full stop. I hope every one of you will support me in this new opportunity."

The India's Got Latent Controversy

The controversy stemmed from comments made by Allahbadia on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, which many deemed inappropriate and offensive. Several FIRs were filed, including one in Guwahati, citing violations under the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Cinematograph Act.

After receiving backlash from the public, Allahbadia made a formal apology: "It was not prone to comedic... it was not just inappropriate. It wasn't even funny. I have not made even a dent in the comedy scene... Comedy is not my thing. I'm just here to say sorry". The events led to several legal complications with Allahbadia being called to the Guwahati Crime Branch on March 7. At the end of the day, the Supreme Court allowed him to continue creating content for his podcast with more caution.