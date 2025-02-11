ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Loses Followers After India's Got Latent Stint; B Praak Pulls Out of His Podcast

Ranveer Allahbadia faces repercussions as he loses followers on social accounts amid calls for a ban on India's Got Latent.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Hyderabad: The controversy around YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has snowballed leading to legal action, and calls for bans amid public critique. It all followed after Allahbadia appeared on an episode of comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. In the episode, the YouTuber posed an indecent question about parents that did not go down well with netizens.

Since the incident and online uproar, Allahbadia has witnessed a massive decline in his followers on all social media platforms from X, to Instagram to YouTube. According to reports, BeerBiceps has lost approximately 1 lakh subscribers on YouTube following the controversial episode. He is also on the verge of losing several brand deals, endorsements, and other collaborations, severely affecting his career.

Plunging into action, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the comments made by the YouTuber on the show. AICWA has called for a complete ban on the show India's Got Latent, citing the show's format and the remark as a direct attack on Indian family values.

In its lengthy note, addressing the controversy, AICWA wrote to the Indian film industry to ban individuals, technicians, crew, and others in any way associated with the show. With the public outrage growing, Allahbadia on Monday issued an apology for his remarks. He acknowledged his comments were disrespectful and said comedy was not his forte hence the lapse in judgement.

However, the backlash continued with many celebrities calling out the YouTuber for his vile comment. Now, National Award-winning singer B Praak has cancelled his appearance on Allahbadia's podcast, criticising him for his offensive remarks. Questioning Ranveer's values, the singer decided to disassociate himself from the show.

The controversy further escalated after the Assam Chief Minister informed that Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against prominent content creators who had come as co-judges for the episode in question, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, and others, for allegedly promoting obscenity.

