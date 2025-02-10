Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises For His 'Vulgar' Remarks On India's Got Latent; Says 'There Is No Justification For It'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Noted YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday apologised for his vulgar remarks on the show India's Got Latent saying there is no justification for his remarks. The apology by Allabadia comes after a huge uproar over his indecent remark on the show, which also led to a police complaint against him and the organiser of the show.

In a video posted on X, Allabadia who has multiple followers on social media said, "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry." "My comment wasn't inappropriate it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in the video.

Earlier, a complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used on the show. The complainant has demanded strict legal action against the accused. The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of India's Got Latent were deemed offensive and derogatory.

The comments, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. The complaint filed accuses the organisers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women's private parts with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast. The broadcast, which aired globally on YouTube, featured the accused laughing and making inappropriate jokes about women, which the complainant describes as a serious offence.

The letter further emphasises that such remarks were made with the intention of profiting from controversy, with no regard for the harm caused to women's dignity or the negative influence on young audiences, particularly minors, who might have been exposed to these comments.

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief and Rajya Sabha MP, Rekha Sharma, also expressed her shock over the remarks. "The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally. I think such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things. I have just forwarded that video to the NCW Chairperson to take action."

Shiv Sena, through its spokesperson Raju Wagamare, also condemned the remarks made on the show. The spokesperson issued a stern warning to the producers, "In the state of Maharashtra, under the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, such language will not be tolerated. They should stop all this immediately; otherwise, we will take action in our own style."

In the complaint, the concerned party emphasises the severity of the incident and its damaging effects on women's honour. "Through this complaint letter, I wish to draw your attention to a highly sensitive incident. The actions of these individuals have caused harm to women's dignity and honour. They have deliberately made obscene comments about women's private parts with the intent of gaining popularity and making money."

The letter goes on to call for immediate legal action against the organizers of India's Got Latent and for the broadcast to be halted. The complainant stresses that criminal cases should be filed under the Indian Penal Code against the organisers of the show and that a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against all those involved in the incident. (With agency inputs)