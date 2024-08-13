ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead of Indian Film Festival Melbourne Launch

Hyderabad: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently shared a photograph with renowned Indian film stars Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, who are in Canberra to promote the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The IFFM, one of the largest Indian film festivals outside India, celebrated its 15th year in 2024, reflecting the strong cultural bond between Australia and India.

Mukerji and Johar will make a historic keynote presentation at the Australian Parliament House today August 13. This event, scheduled just before the IFFM kicks off on August 15, highlights the deepening ties between the two nations, further cemented by a new co-production agreement. Their discussion will focus on how cinema bridges cultural and geographical boundaries.

Mukerji expressed pride in representing Indian cinema on such a significant platform, stating, "I’m proud to represent the Indian film fraternity at the Australian Parliament House and speak about the rich history of cinema that we have offered to the world at large. This is a milestone moment for our fraternity, and it would be an honour for me to speak about the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema."

Johar echoed similar sentiments, noting, "I am thrilled to be a part of this historic event and to celebrate the incredible journey of Indian cinema." He praised the festival as a testament to the cultural influence of Indian films. The IFFM, running from August 15 to 25 in Melbourne, continues to highlight the vibrant diversity and artistic achievements of Indian cinema, celebrating its global reach and cultural contributions.