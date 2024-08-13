ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead of Indian Film Festival Melbourne Launch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar recently met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Bollywood stars are in Canberra to promote the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which is celebrating its 15th year.

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar to Promote IFFM
Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar to Promote IFFM (ANI)

Hyderabad: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently shared a photograph with renowned Indian film stars Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, who are in Canberra to promote the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The IFFM, one of the largest Indian film festivals outside India, celebrated its 15th year in 2024, reflecting the strong cultural bond between Australia and India.

Mukerji and Johar will make a historic keynote presentation at the Australian Parliament House today August 13. This event, scheduled just before the IFFM kicks off on August 15, highlights the deepening ties between the two nations, further cemented by a new co-production agreement. Their discussion will focus on how cinema bridges cultural and geographical boundaries.

Mukerji expressed pride in representing Indian cinema on such a significant platform, stating, "I’m proud to represent the Indian film fraternity at the Australian Parliament House and speak about the rich history of cinema that we have offered to the world at large. This is a milestone moment for our fraternity, and it would be an honour for me to speak about the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema."

Johar echoed similar sentiments, noting, "I am thrilled to be a part of this historic event and to celebrate the incredible journey of Indian cinema." He praised the festival as a testament to the cultural influence of Indian films. The IFFM, running from August 15 to 25 in Melbourne, continues to highlight the vibrant diversity and artistic achievements of Indian cinema, celebrating its global reach and cultural contributions.

Read More

  1. Locarno Film Festival 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Honoured With The Pardo Alla Carriera Award
  2. Black Turns 19, Hits OTT: Did You Know Big B Charged Nothing for the National Award-Winning Role?
  3. I was so crazy: Karan Johar says he almost 'killed' Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan

Hyderabad: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently shared a photograph with renowned Indian film stars Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, who are in Canberra to promote the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The IFFM, one of the largest Indian film festivals outside India, celebrated its 15th year in 2024, reflecting the strong cultural bond between Australia and India.

Mukerji and Johar will make a historic keynote presentation at the Australian Parliament House today August 13. This event, scheduled just before the IFFM kicks off on August 15, highlights the deepening ties between the two nations, further cemented by a new co-production agreement. Their discussion will focus on how cinema bridges cultural and geographical boundaries.

Mukerji expressed pride in representing Indian cinema on such a significant platform, stating, "I’m proud to represent the Indian film fraternity at the Australian Parliament House and speak about the rich history of cinema that we have offered to the world at large. This is a milestone moment for our fraternity, and it would be an honour for me to speak about the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema."

Johar echoed similar sentiments, noting, "I am thrilled to be a part of this historic event and to celebrate the incredible journey of Indian cinema." He praised the festival as a testament to the cultural influence of Indian films. The IFFM, running from August 15 to 25 in Melbourne, continues to highlight the vibrant diversity and artistic achievements of Indian cinema, celebrating its global reach and cultural contributions.

Read More

  1. Locarno Film Festival 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Honoured With The Pardo Alla Carriera Award
  2. Black Turns 19, Hits OTT: Did You Know Big B Charged Nothing for the National Award-Winning Role?
  3. I was so crazy: Karan Johar says he almost 'killed' Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL OF MELBOURNEAUSTRALIAN PM ANTHONY ALBANESERANI MUKERJI KARAN JOHAR AT IFFM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.