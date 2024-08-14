ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rani and Karan Address Australian Parliament Ahead of IIFM 2024; Honour Yash Chopra with Commemorative Stamp

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The Australian Parliament House hosted a landmark event celebrating Indian cinema, featuring Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. The Bollywood actor unveiled a commemorative stamp honoring the late filmmaker Yash Chopra at the event on Tuesday.

Australian Parliament Hosts Rani and Karan Ahead of IIFM 2024
Australian Parliament Hosts Rani and Karan Ahead of IIFM 2024 (IANS)

Hyderabad: The Australian Parliament House witnessed a historic celebration of Indian cinema, featuring prominent figures Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. The occasion marked a significant moment as Mukerji launched a commemorative stamp honouring the legendary filmmaker Late Yash Chopra, in conjunction with the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), set to run from August 15 to 25.

Mukerji, who unveiled the stamp, spoke with emotion about the significance of honouring Chopra, known for his monumental impact on Indian cinema and his role in shaping global pop culture. "This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich legacy but also Indian cinema's influence worldwide," she remarked. Rani emphasised the role of the IFFM in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations over the past 15 years.

Karan Johar, who also delivered a keynote speech, echoed Mukerji's sentiments about the festival's role in fostering cross-cultural connections. Festival Director of IFFM Lange praised the event as a tribute to Chopra’s enduring legacy, noting his contributions as the first patron of the IFFM. The launch of Chopra's stamp is a symbolic tribute to his influence and an acknowledgment of the festival’s growth and significance in promoting Indian cinema globally.

The event, held in Canberra, was attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who expressed his deep admiration for India and shared his own experiences in the country. The ceremony also saw addresses from Mitu Bhowmik Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, Minister Tim Watts, and Tony Burke, celebrating the cultural bridge between India and Australia.

Read More

  1. Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead of Indian Film Festival Melbourne Launch
  2. After the Success of RARKPK, Karan Johar Teases next Directorial Venture on 52nd Birthday
  3. 'An Apple a Day Does Nothing I Say': Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan Slam Controversial iPhone Ad

Hyderabad: The Australian Parliament House witnessed a historic celebration of Indian cinema, featuring prominent figures Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. The occasion marked a significant moment as Mukerji launched a commemorative stamp honouring the legendary filmmaker Late Yash Chopra, in conjunction with the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), set to run from August 15 to 25.

Mukerji, who unveiled the stamp, spoke with emotion about the significance of honouring Chopra, known for his monumental impact on Indian cinema and his role in shaping global pop culture. "This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich legacy but also Indian cinema's influence worldwide," she remarked. Rani emphasised the role of the IFFM in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations over the past 15 years.

Karan Johar, who also delivered a keynote speech, echoed Mukerji's sentiments about the festival's role in fostering cross-cultural connections. Festival Director of IFFM Lange praised the event as a tribute to Chopra’s enduring legacy, noting his contributions as the first patron of the IFFM. The launch of Chopra's stamp is a symbolic tribute to his influence and an acknowledgment of the festival’s growth and significance in promoting Indian cinema globally.

The event, held in Canberra, was attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who expressed his deep admiration for India and shared his own experiences in the country. The ceremony also saw addresses from Mitu Bhowmik Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, Minister Tim Watts, and Tony Burke, celebrating the cultural bridge between India and Australia.

Read More

  1. Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead of Indian Film Festival Melbourne Launch
  2. After the Success of RARKPK, Karan Johar Teases next Directorial Venture on 52nd Birthday
  3. 'An Apple a Day Does Nothing I Say': Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan Slam Controversial iPhone Ad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANI MUKERJIKARAN JOHARYASH CHOPRA STAMP AT IIFM 2024RANI KARAN AT AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENTINDIAN FILM FESTIVAL OF MELBOURNE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.