Rani and Karan Address Australian Parliament Ahead of IIFM 2024; Honour Yash Chopra with Commemorative Stamp

Hyderabad: The Australian Parliament House witnessed a historic celebration of Indian cinema, featuring prominent figures Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar. The occasion marked a significant moment as Mukerji launched a commemorative stamp honouring the legendary filmmaker Late Yash Chopra, in conjunction with the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), set to run from August 15 to 25.

Mukerji, who unveiled the stamp, spoke with emotion about the significance of honouring Chopra, known for his monumental impact on Indian cinema and his role in shaping global pop culture. "This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich legacy but also Indian cinema's influence worldwide," she remarked. Rani emphasised the role of the IFFM in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations over the past 15 years.

Karan Johar, who also delivered a keynote speech, echoed Mukerji's sentiments about the festival's role in fostering cross-cultural connections. Festival Director of IFFM Lange praised the event as a tribute to Chopra’s enduring legacy, noting his contributions as the first patron of the IFFM. The launch of Chopra's stamp is a symbolic tribute to his influence and an acknowledgment of the festival’s growth and significance in promoting Indian cinema globally.

The event, held in Canberra, was attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who expressed his deep admiration for India and shared his own experiences in the country. The ceremony also saw addresses from Mitu Bhowmik Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, Minister Tim Watts, and Tony Burke, celebrating the cultural bridge between India and Australia.