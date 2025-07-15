Rangeen: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande Starrer Series To Hit OTT On THIS Date

Hyderabad: Viineet Kumar Siingh is poised to wow audiences again this time with Rangeen, a comedy-drama series that will premiere on Prime Video on July 25. The series co-stars Rajshri Deshpande, as well as an ensemble cast that includes Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha.

Rangeen is a hilarious but poignant narrative about love, faithfulness and a journey of self-discovery. It follows Adarsh, a naive, unsuspecting man, until his world dramatically changes when he learns that his wife Naina has betrayed him. The series portrays Adarsh' journey of self-questioning and emotional unraveling with laugh-out-loud humour intertwined with an understanding of the more serious issues of modern masculinity, vulnerabilities and identity.

The show is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, and directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua. According to the creators, Rangeen is designed to delve into the grey areas of human emotions, offering a story that is as emotionally raw as it is entertaining. Kabir Khan stated, "It's a narrative that blends sharp wit with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging."

Viineet, who gained noticeable acclaim with his excellent performance in Mukkabaaz, has delivered impressive performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Superboys of Malegaon, and Chhaava. Making his mark on the screen in Rangeen, this is his fourth project in 2025 and is cementing his position as one of the most multi-faceted actors in the industry. Collectively, his projects in 2025 grossed more than Rs 932.32 crores, and to have him in the show is notable enough.

Well known for her work in Angry Indian Goddesses, Sexy Durga, and Sacred Games, Rajshri Deshpande showcases his own unique intensity and depth within this series.