Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ranks fourth on Netflix with 6.2 million viewers

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal made its OTT debut boosting the long weekend with the global digital release of the film on January 26, 2024. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is now available on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and released in theatres in December 2023, received mixed reviews but grossed more than Rs. 800 crore worldwide.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Five days after the premiere of the highly anticipated blockbuster picture Animal on the platform, the film had amassed a record 6.2 million viewers and 20 million watch hours. With this, Animal has risen to spot number 4 on Netflix's Non-English Film list in its first week of release. This action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, delves into the complexities of contemporary relationships, with a focus on the interplay between a father and son.

Apart from ranking in top 4, Ranbir Kapoor received the Best Actor Award at Filmfare 2024 in Gujarat for his performance in Animal. He received the Best Actor Award (Male) for his portrayal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, which was released in theatres on December 1 of last year. In his acceptance speech, Ranbir thanked his late father and renowned actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting," the actor said. Ranbir also sent a sweet message to his daughter Raha, who was born to him and Alia Bhatt in November 2022.