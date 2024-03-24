Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi to Limit Public Appearances Ahead of Ramayan Shoot Commencement

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is getting ready for his most significant project yet: adapting the Hindu epic Ramayana into a movie. Tiwari has put together an impressive cast, which adds to the anticipation around the mythological drama. In the upcoming movie, Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita while Yash is tapped to play Ravan and Lara Dutta might join the cast to play Kaikeyi. According to latest buzz around the film, lead cast of Tiwari's Ramayan are said to be limiting their public appearances as they are all set o commence shooting from next month.

A source close to the film's production told a webloid that the team Ramayan is busy preparing for the movie and working on the appearance of the characters. They're planning to start shooting around mid-April, with most of the filming happening on gigantic sets erected in film city, Mumbai.

Other actors like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan are also rumored to be part of the project, but nothing is officially confirmed yet. The official announcement of the movie is expected to be on April 17, 2024, coinciding with the Ram Navami festival, celebrating Lord Ram's birth.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned in a live chat that the film will be huge and will require a lot of work. The team helmed by Nitesh has been doing extensive preparations, including tests and rehearsals in Mumbai and Los Angeles for several months. They're aiming for a release around Diwali 2025, but they're being careful due to the movie's heavy use of visual effects.

Nitesh Tiwari, along with producer Namit Malhotra, is leading this ambitious project, which aims to push the boundaries of Indian cinema. After this, Ranbir Kapoor will move on to another project, Love and War, while Yash will work on Toxic before returning for Ramayana: Part 2.