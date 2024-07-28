ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Takes Raha for Stroll; Netizens Convinced Little Munchkin Looks like Mom Alia Bhatt- Watch

Hyderabad: Raha, the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is without a doubt the most beloved star kid in Bollywood currently. The little munchkin is is loved not only by the paparazzi but also by social media users and the fans of the actor couple. The father-daughter duo was recently caught on camera in Bandra, sending internet users into a frenzy.

Raha wowed onlookers on Sunday with her upbeat gait and beaming smile as she greeted the photographers. Fans are in awe of her smile as she takes a stroll with her father Ranbir. A little later, Ranbir is seen carrying Raha in her arms. Raha's adorable video was uploaded on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

The video has netizens going gaga over it. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "Now she actually looks like mamma bhat." Another one commented: "She is looking like alia." Another one wrote: "Omg....soooo cute ....seems like alia." Another comment read: "She looks like little Alia...😍 such a cutie...🥰

Raha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, was born in November 2022. In April of that year, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are once again reuniting for a film following Brahmastra. The duo will share screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which releases this summer. Vicky Kaushal also stars in the movie, which is scheduled to open in theatres in 2025.