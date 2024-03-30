Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana to Go on Floors in April? Read Details Here

Hyderabad: The highly awaited movie Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring a plethora of stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in key roles, is generating significant buzz among the audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi embodies Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman in this film. There has been ongoing speculation about the production timeline, with initial reports hinting at a 2025 release.

A source close to a newswire revealed that the filming for Ramayana is scheduled to commence on April 2 in Mumbai, with a specially constructed set at Film City serving as the backdrop for this spiritual journey.

The setup resembles a Gurukul, complemented by a green screen to enhance post-production effects. The initial shooting schedule will focus on the younger versions of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat played by child actors. Shishir Sharma has been cast to portray the role of Guru Vasishtha.

Director Nitesh Tiwari is devoted to presenting a faithful adaptation of the epic saga, with meticulous attention to detail. The movie aims not only to entertain but also to enlighten future generations. Ranbir Kapoor will not be present during the initial shoot, as he departs for Los Angeles for the final 3D scans required for the post-production process.

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Nitesh Tiwari and Yash, with an official announcement planned on Ram Navami (April 17) in 2024. The team aims to initiate filming in April and conclude by July, targeting a grand Diwali release in 2025.

Special rituals and ceremonies are rumoured to coincide with the film's announcement, adding to the anticipation surrounding this cinematic spectacle.