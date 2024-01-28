Ranbir Kapoor says Animal kicked off 'healthy conversation about toxic masculinity'

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor recently engaged in a discussion about the film Animal in a video released by Netflix. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie centers around a man grappling with a strained relationship with his father, which drives him towards darkness and aggression. Despite facing criticism for its depiction of violence and misogyny, Kapoor believes that the film initiated a valuable dialogue about toxic masculinity in society.

Addressing the impact of cinema on societal conversations, Kapoor emphasised the importance of portraying problematic behaviours on screen to spark reflection and discussion. "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it," said Ranbir on chatter around Animal.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

He acknowledged the role of actors in portraying complex characters while underscoring the audience's responsibility to discern right from wrong. Kapoor stressed that films should not shy away from depicting flawed individuals, as they serve as mirrors reflecting societal realities.

"So the roles we are playing, those are characters. It is very important that as actors, we have empathy for them because we need to play it. But as an audience, you should decide what’s wrong. You can make a film on the wrong person and it should be made. Because if you don’t make a film on them, society will never improve," said Ranbir.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Supporting Kapoor's viewpoint, fellow actor Bobby shared that storytelling serves as a mirror to society, shedding light on uncomfortable truths that often go unaddressed. He highlighted the necessity of confronting difficult topics rather than sweeping them under the rug.

However, not all voices have been supportive of Animal. Renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut and others expressed concern over the themes of the film. Javed labelled success of Animal as "dangerous" due to its portrayal of troubling themes. Akhtar cautioned against glamorising negative behaviors, urging writers to craft narratives that uphold moral clarity and social responsibility. He critiqued the glorification of wealth and questioned the ethical implications of celebrating films that normalize abusive or derogatory behavior.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Animal, boasting a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, garnered substantial box office success, amassing over Rs 900 crore globally. Despite its commercial achievements, the film remains a subject of contention, sparking debates about the ethical boundaries of cinematic storytelling and its broader impact on societal norms and values.