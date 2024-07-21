Ranbir Kapoor Opens up on Living with the Weight of 'Casanova' and 'Cheater' Labels after Dating 'Two Very Successful Actresses'

Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to delve into personal aspects of his life, including his bond with his late father Rishi Kapoor, his spouse Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha, on an upcoming episode of a podcast. A teaser for the episode shows Ranbir getting candid about various topics. In the snippet, Ranbir reflects on his dating history and how it earned him labels like 'Casanova' and 'cheater'. He discusses how these labels have followed him for a significant part of his life.

Sharing insights into his relationship with his father, Ranbir, whose rapport with Rishi has been widely chronicled, revealed that he never felt brave enough to contradict him. Recalling his childhood, Ranbir expressed, "My father was a short-tempered man, but a very good man. I never saw the colour of his eyes. I was always like this (bends down with his head low). I never said 'no'." He acknowledged his difficulty in expressing emotions or shedding tears, stating, "I've tried therapy. It’s not that I’m against therapy, it’s just that I have to open myself up. And I’m very scared of opening myself up."

Ranbir also touched upon his romantic life, indirectly referencing the public scrutiny following the breakdown of his relationships with two prominent Bollywood divas. "I dated two very successful actresses, and that just became my identity, that he’s a Casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life. I still am." Ranbir was notably linked with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, incidents around which drew significant media attention and public commentary.

Reflecting on the birth of his daughter Raha, the actor expressed, "It’s like someone has taken your heart out and just put it in your hands. I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her. With me, she looks for the masti and fun."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to reunite onscreen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War. The actor also has sequel of his blockbuster hit Animal in the works while he is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological drama Ramayan on the floors.