Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool, Pulls Photog by Arm as Paps Block His and Alia Bhatt's Way - Video Viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out to celebrate latter's mother, Soni Razdan's birthday, on October 25. The day, which began with Alia addressing claims of her being partially paralyzed due to botched Botox, ended with Ranbir losing his cool with the overzealous paparazzi crowd as they left the restaurant.

In a video circulating online, Ranbir and Alia are seen departing from a popular eatery in Mumbai, where the photographers had inadvertently blocked their path. Displaying a protective instinct, Ranbir, known for his calm demeanor, lost his composure amidst the chaos. He confronted the photographers, asking, "Kya kar rahe ho aap log?" as he guided Alia towards their luxury car while pulling a photog by his arm.

Earlier that day, Ranbir was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders. Clad in a stylish beige t-shirt, jeans, and trendy accessories, he exuded confidence while heading into the meeting for his much-anticipated film Love and War, which will also feature Alia and actor Vicky Kaushal. This project marks a reunion between Ranbir and Bhansali, their first since the 2007 film Saawariya, generating considerable buzz.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to address swirling rumours regarding a supposed Botox mishap, which claimed she had a "crooked smile." In a candid post, she expressed her frustration. Alia said that she respects individual choices regarding cosmetic procedures, the allegations are "beyond ridiculous." The Raazi star slammed the misleading narratives, questioning the motives behind such claims and their potential impact.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her next project, Alpha, alongside Sharvari Wagh, while Ranbir is currently immersed in the shooting of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana, where he stars as Ram opposite Sai Pallavi as Sita.