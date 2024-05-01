Ranbir Fanatics Morph Critic's Face to Obscene Images; Katrina Kaif Speaks French in Deepfake Video

Hyderabad: In two distinct social media events involving AI, deep fakes are turning out to be scary. In the first instance, a woman who criticised actor Ranbir Kapoor's leaked pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Ramayana has become the subject of cyberbullying and abuse from claimed 'fans'. On the other hand, a video of Katrina Kaif speaking fluent French has gone viral, misleading fans and raising alarm about the authenticity of such videos.

Reacting to a tweet on April 27 on Ranbir Kapoor's look from his upcoming film, a woman expressed her dislike for the actor's new look as Lord Ram, saying that it was no different than his Sanju and Animal avatars. "Range so good i can't even find the difference between three characters," she said, unleashing a cascade of internet criticism.

In a series of tweets, the woman addressed the @mpcyberpolice handle, requesting immediate action against the accounts that had been harassing her and going to alarming measures to convert her personal images into 'obscene' films. Following her post, she said that some of Kapoor's admirers engaged in cyberbullying, transforming her photos into movies and photos and circulating them on the internet to ruin her image.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif fans were surprised to see an old video of the actor speaking French at an event. Some people fell for the manipulated clip. In 2017, Katrina and Salman Khan attended the Mumbai launch of Bina Kak's book, Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore. At the book launch, the stars were joined by Salman's father, famous screenwriter Salim Khan.

Katrina's fan page recently uploaded a video of the actor at the event in which she can be seen speaking perfect French, although with the help of artificial intelligence. In the deepfake video, Katrina discusses Bina's 'wonderful book' in French. Needless to say, Katrina's fans flocked to the comments section to express their views.

One person wrote, "God, the deepfakes are getting scarryyyyyyyy." A person also stated, "AI (Artificial intelligence) at its best." Another said, "I almost fell for this edited video." Some Instagram users, however, believed the modified video to be authentic. A fan wrote, "She's so supremely talented, unlike any other actresses!"