Watch: Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Bid Farewell to Bappa; Alia Bhatt and Raha Missing

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were seen performing the Ganpati Visarjan for their family's Ganpati idol. They came together to celebrate this special occasion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. In the videos from the Ganpati Visarjan, Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt, was notably absent, and their daughter, Raha, was also not present.

For the Ganpati Visarjan, Ranbir chose traditional attire and looked handsome as always. In the videos from Kapoor's Ganapati Visarjan, the Animal actor was spotted dressed in a white floral print kurta set. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, looked elegant in a light pink saree. The mother-son duo participated in the Ganapati Visarjan ceremony, with Ranbir holding the Ganpati idol and conversing with Neetu during the ritual.

While Ranbir and Neetu bid farewell to Lord Ganesh, fans noticed Alia Bhatt and Raha were missing from the event. Alia is currently occupied with the shooting of her upcoming spy action film, Alpha and gearing up for the release of Jigra. However, later in the evening, Alia and Raha were spotted in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Ranbir is engaged with several projects. He has completed couple of shooting schedules for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, where he plays Lord Ram. The mythological drama also features Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita. Ranbir continues to receive praise for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and is set to reprise his role in its sequel, Animal Park. Additionally, he will be seen in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.