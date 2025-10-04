ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's Warm Airport Hug Melts Fans' Hearts - Watch Viral Video

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted sharing a warm moment at Mumbai airport. The duo, who have collaborated in hit films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, crossed paths unexpectedly, and an online buzz arose as fans were not able to have enough of their brief yet heartwarming exchange.

The viral clips circulating online showed both actors arriving separately in their respective cars. Ranbir, dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a cap and sunglasses, was seen heading toward the terminal when he noticed Deepika leaving in an electric shuttle. The Bajirao Mastani star, dressed in a grey co-ord set, stopped upon spotting her former co-star. The two greeted each other with smiles before exchanging a warm hug, after which they were seen boarding the shuttle together.

Deepika, who is known for her effortless airport looks, finished off her outfit with black sunglasses, minimal jewellery, and her hair neatly tied. Fans swarmed social media with comments such as "They will always have that magic," and "Ranbir and Deepika's chemistry is timeless - on-screen and off-screen."