Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's Warm Airport Hug Melts Fans' Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's warm hug at Mumbai airport went viral, delighting fans.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted sharing a warm moment at Mumbai airport. The duo, who have collaborated in hit films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, crossed paths unexpectedly, and an online buzz arose as fans were not able to have enough of their brief yet heartwarming exchange.
The viral clips circulating online showed both actors arriving separately in their respective cars. Ranbir, dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a cap and sunglasses, was seen heading toward the terminal when he noticed Deepika leaving in an electric shuttle. The Bajirao Mastani star, dressed in a grey co-ord set, stopped upon spotting her former co-star. The two greeted each other with smiles before exchanging a warm hug, after which they were seen boarding the shuttle together.
Deepika, who is known for her effortless airport looks, finished off her outfit with black sunglasses, minimal jewellery, and her hair neatly tied. Fans swarmed social media with comments such as "They will always have that magic," and "Ranbir and Deepika's chemistry is timeless - on-screen and off-screen."
The sighting came at a time when Deepika had been making headlines for her professional commitments. Recently, Vyjayanthi Movies officially confirmed that the actor would not be returning for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The production house released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."
The decision came as a surprise to many fans, considering Deepika's pivotal role in the first instalment alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Earlier this year, reports also emerged that she had been replaced in Prabhas's Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with Triptii Dimri stepping in for the female lead.
Despite these setbacks, Deepika continues to stay busy with multiple big-ticket projects. She is reportedly teaming up with Allu Arjun for Atlee's next, tentatively titled AA22xA6, and has already begun filming King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The two last appeared together in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana. Most recently, Ranbir made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
