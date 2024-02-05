Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted with Raha after Alleged Visit to Ambani's Residence in Jamnagar

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made headlines as they returned to Mumbai from Jamnagar, spotted at Mumbai's private airport with their little one, Raha. The trio's return followed the surfacing of a video from Jamnagar, sparking speculation that the couple might be gearing up for an upcoming wedding performance. In the video, Ranbir, donning a light blue sweatshirt and denim, accompanied Alia, who sported a green tee, carrying Raha, dressed in white.

The buzz surrounding the Ambani wedding added to the anticipation. Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, hinting at a grand affair. Fans speculated that Ranbir and Alia might be part of the celebrations, especially after a video surfaced featuring them casually strolling alongside Anant Ambani. It seemed they were at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar, possibly rehearsing for a performance at the wedding festivities.

On the film front, Ranbir has intriguing projects in the pipeline. Among them is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he will essay the role of Lord Ram. Reports suggest that South sensation Sai Pallavi will portray Sita, while KGF star Yash will take on the role of Raavan. Additionally, Ranbir is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is actively involved in the shooting of Vasan Bala's project Jigra, where she serves as a co-producer alongside Karan Johar. She will also be headlining Yash Raj Films' first ever female-led spy franchise. The film will also feature Sharvari Wagh while Shiv Rawail is at the helm.