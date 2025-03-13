'Work At Night And Are Mom And Dad In The Day': Ranbir, Alia On 'Daunting' Experience Of Filming Love And War With Bhansali

Hyderabad: As Alia Bhatt prepares to celebrate her birthday with family and loved ones on March 15, she kicked off the celebrations a little early by interacting with the media, accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple marked the occasion by cutting a cake while photographers sang Happy Birthday to Alia. During the interaction, they also spoke about their collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Love and War.

Alia revealed that the film's shooting schedule runs through the night, allowing her and Ranbir to spend quality time with their daughter, Raha, during the day. "We work at night and are mom and dad in the day. It's an interesting combination," she said. Reflecting on the experience of night shoots, Alia added, "Because we shoot at night, and we mostly shot Gangubai Kathiawadi at night too - it really becomes like your own world. There is no distraction and no noise, it's just us."

Both Alia and Ranbir have previously worked with Bhansali, a filmmaker known for his meticulous approach and grand cinematic vision. Speaking about the rigorous nature of his sets, Alia shared, "Every day we discuss the scene with Sanjay sir, and he makes you feel that 100 per cent is just a beginning and that you have to give way more - and you want to because he gives so much. Every scene is important, so you don't go on set thinking any day is a chilling day. But we are having a blast."

Ranbir, who is reuniting with Bhansali after 17 years since his debut in Saawariya (2007), said, "Love and War is every actor's dream - to work with actors like Alia and Vicky and a master like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Working with him after 17 years, I can say that no human being works as hard as he does. No one knows music, Indian culture, and our value system as much as him. To be on his set is tiring, long, and the process can be daunting, but as an artist, it is satisfying because he really nurtures art."

While Alia previously delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Love and War marks Vicky Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali. The film, which brings together three powerhouse performers, is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2026.