Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Tollywood Celebs Visit Allu Arjun after His Release from Jail

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry, was released on interim bail from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning, after spending a night in judicial custody. His release followed the tragic incident at the Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The chaos at the event, caused by the massive crowd gathered to see the actor, led to the death of a woman named Revathi, and left her son injured. Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the incident but was granted bail by the Telangana High Court after his legal team challenged the lower court's decision.

Following Allu Aejun's release from jail, several of his close friends and industry colleagues rushed to his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad to show their support. Among the many was actor Manchu Vishnu, who was seen leaving Allu Arjun's house after their meeting.

Allu Arjun Receives Warm Support from Tollywood Stars Following His Release on Bail (Photo: ANI)

In addition, actor Siddu Jonnalagadda, known for his role in DJ Tillu, and actor Saptagiri were spotted arriving at the actor's home. Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, also showed up to offer his support.

Several high-profile Tollywood celebrities paid their respects and offered moral support to the actor. Actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya, who are close friends of Allu Arjun, were seen giving the actor a warm hug upon their arrival.

The presence of Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, added to the show of solidarity. She visited the residence to meet her nephew and stand by him in this difficult time. Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar were also present at the residence, conversing with Allu Arjun and offering their support in person.

In a brief statement to the media after his release, Allu Arjun thanked his fans and supporters for their love and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased woman. He emphasised that the incident was unfortunate and reiterated his commitment to cooperate with the authorities. "I am a law-abiding citizen," he said, reassuring fans that he was doing fine and that there was no need to worry.

Despite the tragic incident and the controversy surrounding it it, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to perform well at the box office, breaking records.