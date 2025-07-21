ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda Summoned By ED Over Alleged Promotion Of Illegal Betting Apps

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to prominent actors, including Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Prakash Raj, in connection with the promotion of illegal betting and gambling applications, according to sources familiar with the matter.

According to available information, Rana Daggubati has been directed to come in for questioning before the ED on July 23, followed by Prakash Raj on July 30, and Vijay Deverakonda on August 6. The summons is part of a wider probe into the alleged use of celebrity endorsements to promote unlawful online gambling websites.

This follows a First Information Report (FIR) that was filed earlier this year by the police in Telangana against 25 celebrities and social media promoters over the alleged endorsement of the unlawful apps. The FIR, lodged at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad on March 19, was based on a complaint made by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

In his complaint, Sarma drew attention to a "disturbing trend" in which popular celebrities, such as Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, were claimed to be promoting gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. He pointed out that these platforms, often masquerading as harmless skill-based games, have been causing major financial distress, especially among middle and lower-income families, by enticing them with misleading promises of quick and easy money.

The complaint also alleged that the participation of celebrities lends a cloak of legitimacy to these websites, leading vulnerable individuals to invest massive amounts of money only to end up with major economic losses.