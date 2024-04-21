Minnal Murali Arrives! Rana Daggubati, Tinkle Launch Superhero Graphic Novel Based on Malayalam Film

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Minnal Murali Arrives! Rana Daggubati, Tinkle Launch Superhero Graphic Novel Based on Malayalam Film

Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media and Tinkle Comics launch graphic novel, Minnal Murali, at the Mumbai Comic-Con. Inspired by Malayalam movie of the same name, Minnal Murli marks Tinkle's debut in graphic novel format.

Hyderabad: Baahubali star Rana Daggubati's company Spirit Media have joined forces with Tinkle Comics to introduce a graphic novel featuring the Indian superhero, Minnal Murali, at the Mumbai Comic-Con.

Minnal Murali is a Malayalam film helmed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul’s Weekend Blockbusters. Starring Tovino Thomas as the leading man. The story is set in a Kerala village and follows a tailor who dreams of going to the U.S. and a social outcast. Both gain superpowers after being struck by lightning, with the tailor using them for good and the outcast for evil. Released in 2021, the film was picked up by Netflix and released digitally during the pandemic, becoming one of its most popular films.

Speaking about the launch, Daggubati expressed his excitement to an international platform, stating, "The debut of Tinkle’s graphic novel Minnal Murali at Mumbai Comic-Con marks a significant milestone for reaffirming the love for Indian superheroes and comics, furthermore, resonating with the unmet need of Indian comic lovers in the digital age. It is a moment of great pride and excitement to continue the universe of one of this much loved contemporary Indian superhero and bring him to life from the screen to a comic."

Established in 1980, Tinkle Comics is most revered for Amar Chitra Katha, and renowned characters like Suppandi and Shikari Shambu. Minnal Murali marks Tinkle's first venture into the graphic novel format. The graphic novel will explore the superhero's backstory and introduce new adventures for him.

