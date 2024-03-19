Rana Daggubati Enters Talk Show Arena With the Rana Connection, KJo Jests on Competition From South

Hyderabad: Telugu actor-producer Rana Daggubati is stepping into the talk show arena with his own series, The Rana Connection, putting him in direct competition with Karan Johar, known for his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. At the Prime Video event in Mumbai, where upcoming projects were announced, Rana shared the stage with Karan Johar, who jokingly remarked on the newfound competition from the south in talk shows.

The Rana Connection, produced by Daggubati's Spirit Media Pvt Ltd, promises to feature the actor engaging with his friends and peers from the Indian film industry. The series, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, was introduced by Rana at the event hosted by Karan Johar, who distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali and is famous for hosting chat shows. Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri are onboard as producers for The Rana Connection.

During a playful exchange, Rana engaged Karan Johar in a rapid-fire game, teasingly asking him to pick his favorite among his celebrity "kids." When KJo clarified, "You mean between Yash and Roohi?" Rana replied, "No, between Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra." Karan, considering his options, chose Alia's name as a safe bet after a bit of "mental mathematics."

Additionally, Rana sought advice from KJo about hosting, prompting Karan's response: "Just get the guests on the show. Once that happens, you have their dates available and their staff not on your nerves, you're in a good place.

This is not Rana's first stint in talk show as he served as host for three season of Telugu chat show titled No.1 Yaari with me Rana. Meanwhile, the OTT giant is yet to lock premiere date for The Rana Connection.