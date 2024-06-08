Hyderabad: Sri Ramoji Rao etched his own legacy as a filmmaker, crafting around 88 films where the leading role belonged to the story and not the star. These cinematic creations under his production banner Ushakiron Movies garnered numerous awards and critical acclaim, celebrated for their deeply inspiring narratives.

The timeless melody of "Ee Usha Kiranalu," the signature tune of Ushakiron Movies, resonates with nearly every Telugu-speaking individual, setting the perfect tone before a cinematic journey unfolds on silver screen. Through Ushakiron Movies, Ramoji Rao showcased his profound affection for cinema, presenting a plethora of exceptional films. Additionally, via Mayuri Film Distributors, he brought forth hundreds of Telugu and other language films.

With a belief in cinema as an artistic venture, Ramoji Rao laid the foundation of Ushakiron Movies with a commitment to crafting high-quality, engaging, and informative films, devoid of any vulgarity. This vision remained steadfast until his last breath.

Ramoji Rao: The Visionary Filmmaker Who Upheld Storytelling Over Star Power (ETV Bharat)

Founded on March 2, 1983, Ushakiron Movies aimed to cater to the discerning tastes of Telugu cinema aficionados. Under Rao's leadership, the production banner continued to cater films with an emphasis on storytelling over star power.

Ramoji Rao championed narratives that elevated talent over mere marketability. Notably, in 1984, under the directorial prowess of the legendary comedy director Jandhyala, he produced the film Srivariki Premalekha, marking a significant entry into Telugu cinema with resounding success.

Ushakiron Movies epitomised the notion that compelling stories often find their roots in real-life experiences. A shining example is Mayuri, later remade in Hindi as Naache Mayuri, inspired by a news article from a Hindi magazine. The film, starring Sudha Chandran, who triumphed over a leg injury to excel in dance with a prosthetic limb, brought her inspiring journey to the screen, garnering immense success. Mayuri also introduced the Jaipur Foot to audiences nationwide.

In a throwback picture, Ramoji Rao clicked in Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Rao continued to showcase his unique cinematic sensibilities by producing films based on true events, such as Mouna Poratam and Ashwini, a biopic of the national athlete Ashwini Nachappa. Hits like Kanchana Ganga, Pratighatana, Nuvve Kavali, Chitram, Anandam, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and Nachavule stand as shining gems from the repertoire of Ushakiron Movies.

The production house's influence extended beyond Telugu cinema, encompassing 88 films across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Ramoji Rao demonstrated that quality films not only resonate with audiences but also earn recognition from award committees. National Awards and state awards adorned films like Srivariki Premalekha, Kanchana Ganga, Mayuri, Pratighatana, Teja, and Mouna Poratam. Sudha Chandran received a National Film Award – Special Jury Award for her role in Mayuri in 1985, while Nuvve Kavali won the National Award for Best Regional Film in 2000.

Renowned for providing opportunities to newcomers, Ramoji Rao entrusted fresh talents in both cinema and media. Through Ushakiron Movies, he introduced numerous actors to the cinematic world, from Jr NTR to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. He also launched Srikanth, Vinod Kumar, Charan Raj, Yamuna, Uday Kiran, Tarun, Kalyan Ram, Reema Sen, Shriya, and Tanish onto the silver screen. Renowned singer S. Janaki was given the opportunity to work as a music director, while singers like Mallikarjun, Usha, and Gopika Purnima were introduced.

A decade after venturing into films, Ramoji Rao conceptualised Ramoji Film City, initially envisioned as an integrated filmmaking facility offering comprehensive services under one roof. Ramoji Film City went on to become a haven for film shoots and provided invaluable support to the industry. Even today, it serves filmmakers as a single-destination for their pre, and post-production works in Hyderabad.

He realised the tourism potential in the film city, as there was a growing curiosity among the public to witness the iconic locales where films were shot. Subsequently, the gates of Ramoji Film City were opened to tourists, eventually becoming the premier tourist destination in the country.

Rao's demise at 87 has left an irreplaceable void in the cinema and media industry. His vision, dedication to art, and foresight will remain unparalleled in the years to come.