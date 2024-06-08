Ramoji Rao: A Name Synonymous with Passion, Dedication, and Innovation

Hyderabad: Ramoji Rao's name is synonymous with passion, dedication, and innovation, representing relentless effort. His journey was filled with challenges that he embraced as adventures, each moment offering a chance for transformation. With a strong commitment to excellence and a belief in teamwork, Ramoji Rao explored the realms of cinema, media, hospitality and more, leaving a lasting impact in various fields.

For the Telugu community and beyond, Ramoji Rao symbolises inspiration, guiding light illuminating the path of commitment and service. His deep-seated devotion to the people and the language resonates through the annals of history, a testament to his enduring legacy. Through pioneering efforts, he liberated Telugu journalism from literary shackles, embracing the language of the masses with headlines that echo the essence of regional ethos.

Rao was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour in 2016, by then-President Pranab Mukherjee (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Rao's vision extended beyond journalism; it encompassed a fervent desire to safeguard and promote the essence of the Telugu and other regional languages. Perturbed by the encroaching wave of Anglicization, he embarked on a crusade to preserve the sanctity of Indian languages, infused with vitality and relevance. His endeavors in print and electronic media sparked a renaissance, reclaiming the regional identity and instilling a sense of pride.

The Ramoji Foundation stands as a beacon of linguistic and cultural revival, a testament to his enduring commitment. Through initiatives like "Telugu Velugu," Ramoji Rao ignited the flames of passion among language enthusiasts. His belief that language is the soul of a nation propelled him to nurture a profound love for regional languages among future generations, ensuring its perpetuity.

The inception of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad marked a watershed moment in the history of Indian cinema. Recognised by the Guinness Book as the world's largest film production center, it became a hub of cinematic excellence, attracting luminaries from across India for a hassle-free film production experience. The proliferation of regional language television channels further cemented Hyderabad's status as a cultural melting pot, a testament to Ramoji Rao's vision of unity in diversity.

On a stroll in Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

Beyond his contributions to media and entertainment, Ramoji Rao's persona encompassed roles as an industrialist, newspaper editor, and studio founder. Yet, it was journalism that remained his true calling, a realm where he wielded words with precision and purpose. As the Chairman of the Editors Guild of India, he epitomized the highest standards of journalistic integrity and ethical conduct, earning the respect and admiration of peers and proteges alike.

Ramoji Rao also served as chairman of the Editors Guild of India (ETV Bharat)

Under Ramoji Rao's leadership, the advent of district newspapers heralded a new era of grassroots journalism, amplifying the voices of the marginalized. Through publications like 'Annadata,' he championed the cause of farmers, articulating their concerns with unwavering resolve. His editorial acumen and innovative spirit revolutionized the media landscape, setting new benchmarks for excellence and inclusivity.

Ramoji Rao's cinematic legacy transcends mere celluloid; it embodies resilience, creativity, and artistic brilliance. His production house, Ushakiron Movies, became synonymous with quality cinema, producing timeless classics that resonated across generations. From thought-provoking dramas to soul-stirring narratives, his films captured the essence of the human experience, garnering critical acclaim and commercial success.

Ramoji Rao's love for regional languages will remain unapparelled for ages to come (ETV Bharat)

As a visionary entrepreneur, Ramoji Rao pioneered initiatives that transcended conventional boundaries, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. From housewives' cooperatives to chit-fund businesses, his ventures were driven by trust, transparency, and mutual benefit. His unwavering commitment to ethical practices and social responsibility earned him accolades and admiration.

At the helm of his organizations, Ramoji Rao's leadership was characterised by integrity, compassion, and purpose. His ethos of service above self permeated every facet of his enterprises, fostering a culture of excellence and accountability. Whether ensuring timely salaries for employees or upholding journalistic ethics, he led by example, inspiring trust and confidence.

Ramoji Rao in a frame with ace filmmaker Raghvendra Rao and superstar Chiranjeevi (ETV Bharat)

In times of adversity, Ramoji Rao stood as a bulwark against injustice, his resolve a source of strength and inspiration. During the democratic revival movement of 1984, his commitment to truth and justice galvanised the masses, ushering in a new era of political awakening. His advocacy for the marginalised made him a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience.

Today, as we reflect on Ramoji Rao's legacy, we are reminded of his enduring impact on society and culture. His visionary leadership, commitment to excellence, and love for the Telugu and other Indian languages will remain unapparelled for ages to come. ETV Bharat, one of his dream endeavours, will continue to honour his memory by emulating his ideals of service, innovation, and compassion.