Ramayana: Yash Teams Up with Hollywood Action Director Guy Norris - See Pictures Straight From The Set

Bengaluru: The shoot of Yash’s much-anticipated upcoming film Ramayana is in full swing, and the KGF star has now been spotted alongside Hollywood action director Guy Norris, sparking massive excitement among fans.

After captivating audiences across the country with his powerful performance in the KGF franchise, Yash is all set to take on the iconic role of Ravana in Ramayana, a mega-budget project. Not just as an actor, Yash is also involved in the film as a producer. The film, already creating a buzz across Indian cinema, recently gave fans a glimpse of its grandeur through some viral behind-the-scenes set photos.

Massive sets have been erected for Ramayana, and the high-voltage action sequences are being choreographed by none other than Guy Norris, the acclaimed action director known for Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa, The Suicide Squad, and The Sword of Bushido. Norris joining the team and collaborating with Yash has heightened expectations for the film.

Massive sets have been erected for Ramayana, and the high-voltage action sequences are being choreographed by Guy Norris (Photo: ETV Bharat)

As Yash takes on the role of Ravana, excitement is high not just among Kannadigas and his fans . His performance in KGF has already set a high benchmark, and now, fans are eager to see how he brings the legendary antagonist to life. The glimpses from the set suggest that Yash has physically and mentally immersed himself into the character, showcasing dedication and intense preparation.

In addition to Guy Norris, Ramayana has roped in globally renowned VFX teams, ensuring the film’s visuals match its epic scale. Lavish action scenes, especially those involving Ravana, are being shot with a level of grandeur rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Yash, who left an indelible mark with KGF, is now planning to go beyond expectations in Ramayana. Reports suggest that the Rocking Star will be shooting for around 60 to 70 days for Part 1, working closely with the team to craft some of the most breathtaking action sequences ever seen in Indian cinema. The viral photos from the set reveal a strikingly intense Yash, looking tailor-made for the role of Ravana.

Hollywood action director Guy Norris with Yash on the sets of Ramayana (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Yash aside, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. This marks the first time Yash and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is jointly bankrolled by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s own Monster Mind Creations.

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, while Part 2 is expected to hit screens in 2027.