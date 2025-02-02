Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to Be Screened in Indian Parliament

Hyderabad: After earning a mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat, the 1993 Japanese and Indian animated film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has earned another recognition. The animated mythological film has been selected for screening in the Indian Parliament. Movie distribution company Geek Pictures on Sunday said it is set to organise a special screening on February 15.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also expected to attend the special screening. The significant milestone celebrates the cultural and artistic significance of the film, which intricately depicts the timeless story of the epic Ramayana. Earlier, PM Modi had lauded the film for its global appeal and strong ties between Japan and India in this joint effort.

Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures, the distribution company behind the film, expressed immense pride in the recognition. "We are deeply honoured by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work being recognised at such a prestigious level. This screening is not just a showcase of a film but a celebration of our rich heritage and the timeless story of the Ramayana," Aggarwal said.

Originally directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was first showcased at the 24th International Film Festival of India in 1993. The film failed to secure a box office release due to the sensitive times, however, it gained widespread acclaim after it was released on television.

The film re-released in 4k format with updated Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu voice dubs on January 24. The film features the voices of Yudhvir Dahiya as Rama, Sonal Kaushal as Sita, and Uplaksh Kochhar as Lakshmana.