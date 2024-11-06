Ramayana Release Locked! Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer To Illuminate Diwali 2025 And 2026

Hyderabad: The Indian epic, Ramayana, which has captivated hearts across generations, is set to make its grand return to the big screen. And it's not just any adaptation. The film, helmed by acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari, promises to be a visual spectacle, blending mythological depth with modern filmmaking techniques.

In a major announcement on Tuesday, the makers revealed that the much-awaited film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, will be released in two parts, with the first instalment hitting theatres during Diwali 2026 and the second in Diwali 2027.

The excitement surrounding Ramayana has been steadily building, and for good reason. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has been in the works for over a decade. Taking to social media, Malhotra expressed his heartfelt enthusiasm, saying, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. Today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture—our RAMAYANA - for people across the world." He further added, "Join us as we fulfil our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence."

Given the monumental scale of the story, the film will be split into two parts. Unlike many films that wait for the success of the first instalment before continuing, Tiwari and his team are taking a bold step by filming both parts simultaneously. This approach is expected to bring consistency and coherence to the saga, ensuring that the narrative unfolds seamlessly across the two releases.

The cast of Ramayana has created a buzz ever since it was announced. Ranbir Kapoor, known for his versatility, will step into the shoes of Lord Ram, the epic's heroic protagonist. Sai Pallavi, with her grace and charming screen presence, will portray Sita. The powerhouse performer Yash, famous for his role as Rocky in KGF, will take on the menacing role of Raavan, the formidable antagonist.

Notably, the film will also feature iconic actors from previous Ramayan adaptations. Arun Govil, who immortalized the role of Ram in the legendary 1987 Ramayan series, will play King Dasharatha, Ram’s father. Lara Dutta, known for her powerful performances, will portray Kaikeyi, the complex character who sets the stage for much of the drama in the epic.

For now, all eyes are on Diwali 2026, when the first part of Ramayana will finally come to life on the big screen, followed by the second part in 2027.