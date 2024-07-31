Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to Resume Filming in August with Twelve Lavish Sets Depicting Ayodhya and Mithila

Hyderabad: Despite Nitish Tiwari's best efforts to keep the contents of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana hidden, there are sporadic spills of information that ardent fans stumble upon. According to reports in a news daily, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has ordered to build twelve extravagant sets for the epic film. The shoot for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-anticipated film Ramayan will resume in August 2024 in Mumbai while the set gets ready.

A source told a media portal that the plan is to have these sets completed by the middle of August. The primary aim of the sets is to assist the film's 3D shooting; yet, they are quite sophisticated. Sets depicting Ayodhya and Mithila, the sites of Ram and Sita's wedding, are also under construction in Mumbai. The makers are hoping to wind up the construction of these sets by mid-August.

Contrary to media speculation, the shooting of Ramayana is going as per schedule. As initially planned, Yash is soon going to join the star cast. According to reports, Tiwari is filming the Ramayana as a two-part epic, given the film's vast scale and grandeur. The makers plan on filming both installments of Ramayana concurrently, in contrast to most in the industry who wait for part one's reception before filming part two.

As per an article in a media portal, a major part of Ramayana Part Two is scheduled to be filmed before the release of Ramayana Part One. The two films' extended star cast will shoot ensemble and solo parts during the carefully crafted 350-day production schedule. The source in the article stated that the two Ramayana films will be released in theatres within a year's gap.

Nitesh Tiwari aims to complete the two-part Ramayana by 2025, having started production on it already. The insider to the reports published in a news portal claims that the schedule makes sure the actors have a common appearance throughout the film. Additionally, the reports stated that the release date for Ramayana would be disclosed after the shoot for the first installment is completed.