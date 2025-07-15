Ramayana: Forget Rs 1600 Cr, Ranbir-Yash Starrer Epic To Be India's Costliest Film At Rs 4000 Cr

Hyderabad: In what could be a historic moment for Indian cinema, Ramayana, the much-anticipated mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is set to become the most expensive film ever made in India. The project is backed by producer Namit Malhotra, who recently confirmed that the combined budget for both parts of the film will exceed Rs 4000 crore (approximately $500 million).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, best known for Dangal and Chhichhore, Ramayana is being envisioned as a two-part cinematic spectacle. The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is also said to be part of the ensemble.

Speaking on Prakhar Gupta's podcast, Malhotra - CEO of Prime Focus, the visual effects company behind Hollywood hits like Inception, Dune, and Interstellar - called Ramayana the "greatest epic" and the "largest film in the world." He described the film as his lifetime project, one that he and his team are fully self-funding. "We're not taking anybody's money," he stated firmly.

Malhotra revealed that people thought he was crazy when he began developing the project six to seven years ago. "No Indian film by a long margin comes close to this kind of budget," he explained. "By the time both parts are done, we'll have spent over $500 million. And I still believe it's cheaper than many Hollywood films," he quipped.

The film is not just about scale and star power. The makers are bringing in world-class talent like AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer to compose the music. The production is also looking to utilise state-of-the-art technologies like AI dubbing, which will allow the film to be produced and launched in multiple Indian languages - with no extra effort on the artist or producer's part. The movie is being designed specifically for a grand IMAX experience and will incorporate heavy VFX courtesy of Prime Focus.

Malhotra is looking to take India's spiritual and cultural heritage to the world stage with Ramayana. "It is not a money project," he said, adding, "It is about telling the greatest story that has ever been told, and telling it, in the way that no one has ever seen." While Ramayana Part 1 is looking for a Diwali 2026 release, the anticipation is already sky-high. If successful, the film could create a new benchmark - not just for Indian filmmaking, but for mythological story-telling in general, across the world.