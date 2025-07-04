Ramayana First Glimpse Reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Starrer Is ‘Filmed for IMAX’ - What Does It Mean?

Hyderabad: The first glimpse of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has just dropped. And it’s already making waves in the industry. The teaser introduces yet another cinematic vision of India’s most cherished epic. But amid the grandeur, one small phrase stood out to us: "Filmed for IMAX."

For casual moviegoers, this might sound like just another buzzword. But in reality, it hints at a promise of a cinematic experience that’s larger, sharper, louder and more immersive than ever before. So what does “Filmed for IMAX” actually mean, and why is it important for a story like Ramayana?

Let's break it down in simple terms.

The concept teaser of Ramayana launched on July 3. It opens with the cosmic trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. The divine forces that maintain the balance of the universe. From there, it dives into a powerful narrative of the battle between Rama and Ravana. The epic good vs. evil war that promises to "end all wars."

Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash becomes the formidable Ravana. Supporting them are Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

And this is no ordinary film. With visual effects by Oscar-winning VFX house DNEG, a score composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, and action directed by Hollywood stunt masters Terry Notary and Guy Norris. Going by the team behind it, Ramayana is poised to be a truly global cinematic experience.

So what does "Filmed for IMAX" really mean?

In simple terms, it means the movie was created using IMAX-certified digital cameras and technology. Every frame is composed, shot, and processed to look spectacular on giant IMAX screens. Those massive, towering screens that wrap around your field of vision and make you feel like you’re inside the story.

Hollywood action director Guy Norris with Yash on the sets of Ramayana (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Unlike regular movies that are adapted or stretched to fit big screens, a film "Filmed for IMAX" is designed from the beginning to be shown in IMAX. It uses more of the screen. Especially vertically it gives audiences up to 26% more image in key scenes. This means you’ll see more of the action, more of the scenery, and more of the emotion than what can be experienced on normal screen.

For the viewer, "Filmed for IMAX" translates into: Larger, more breathtaking visuals

Exceptional clarity and color

Powerful, all-encompassing sound

Director Nitesh Tiwari has described Ramayana as a story that carries "the soul of Indian culture."

Co-producer and actor Yash also shared his thoughts in a social media post, writing: “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect."

With the help of world-class talent, stunning visuals, and mythological connect, the film becomes a tentpole release of the year. Ramayana will release in two parts, hitting theaters on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.