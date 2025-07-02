Ramayana First Glimpse Reaction: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer To Leave You 'Awestruck'; Hailed As 'Box Office Hurricane'

Hyderabad: The excitement for Ramayana, one of India's most awaited films, has reached new heights. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead, the film's first 3-minute glimpse was made available to a few, and the early reactions are nothing short of glowing.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who got an exclusive preview of the first glimpse along with a special 7-minute vision showreel, couldn't contain his excitement. He took to social media and wrote: "#JaiShriRam... Just watched the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic – #Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck… Strong feeling: #Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... #Boxoffice hurricane loading!"

This one post from Adarsh has now set social media on fire, with fans counting down the days to Diwali 2026 when Ramayana: Part 1 officially hits the big screen.

A Grand Vision Unfolds

Along with the 3-minute glimpse, the 7-minute "vision showreel" reportedly gives viewers a deep look into the scale, vision, and planning behind this mythological epic. While the showreel hasn't been made public just yet, it will be released closer to the film's theatrical debut. It's been confirmed that the filming of Part 1 is complete, while the shoot for Part 2 begins this August.

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Emotional at Wrap Event

In a video that has gone viral from the final day of the shoot, Ranbir is seen delivering a heartfelt speech. He called the role of Lord Ram "the most important character of my life." He also thanked his co-stars: Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and the entire crew for their dedication.

Another touching moment was when Ranbir shared a warm hug with Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman, shortly before the team celebrated the shoot wrap with a cake.

Cast Prep

According to fan accounts, the actor went through months of prep, giving up non-veg and alcohol, undergoing natural body training, taking voice modulation lessons, and even learning archery to bring authenticity to his character. The ensemble cast features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, and others including Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

What's Next?

The first glimpse will be showcased across 9 major Indian cities on July 3. The vision showreel, on the other hand, will be released closer to Diwali 2026. The second part is expected to release around Diwali 2027, making this a two-part cinematic saga.