Ramayana First Glimpse Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Stun With Their Looks; BGM, Unmatched Visuals Elevate Global Epic

Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana, one of the most ambitious films ever made in India, have now released the highly-anticipated 3-minute first glimpse of this mythological film. Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios, under the ownership of Namit Malhotra. In the 3-minute first glimpse, we see the breathtaking scale and visual effects of the film promising to break new ground for Indian cinema.

The glimpse was released in the nine most important cities of India: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and others, allowing audiences to see the first official look into the world of Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol portraying Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey portrayed Lakshman. Since the film is built on a massive scale with a budget of Rs 835 crore, it is already positioned as the most expensive film in Indian history.

From the opening frames of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva to the saga's dramatic face-off between Rama and Ravana (played by Ranbir and Yash, respectively), the glimpse show's a visual experience of epic proportions, even for a three-minute time frame. The IMAX-tuned visuals, combined with a powerful background score by global legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, offer a glimpse of what is already being called a once-in-a-lifetime film. The expansiveness of the sets and the immense attention to detail on constructs, alongside international-quality VFX, viewers are in for a visual delight.

Ramayana is rolled out as a two-part film with the first part projected to release on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027. The way the film is being released globally through Warner Bros Pictures as well as how it seems to have been designed to show the world what Indian cinema can produce - seems to lead one to think there is no stopping excitement for Ramayana.