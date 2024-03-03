Ramayan: Here's When Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash Starrer Is Likely to Be Announced

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari is all set to unveil the star-studded cast of the highly anticipated Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. According to buzz around the mythological drama, the makers are planning to announce the film on Ram Navami 2024.

After months of speculation, an official announcement for Ramayana is likely in April. According to reports, the official announcement is scheduled for April 17, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The team behind the project has meticulously prepared for this moment, dedicating over five years to pre-production to ensure authenticity in both storytelling and visuals.

Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash aside, Ramayan cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shrupanakha. The first installment of this epic trilogy will commence filming in Mumbai this month, with a projected release date during the Diwali weekend in 2025.

Extensive preparations, including look tests and technical rehearsals, have already taken place in Mumbai and Los Angeles over the past two months. While the target release date is set for Diwali 2025, the filmmakers are exercising caution due to the film's extensive visual effects requirements.

Nitesh Tiwari, along with producer Namit Malhotra, is spearheading this ambitious project, which promises to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with its technical prowess. Upon completion, Ranbir Kapoor will transition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, while Yash will proceed to Toxic before diving into Ramayana: Part 2.