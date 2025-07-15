Ram Pothineni Makes His Debut As Lyricist For Upcoming Film Andhra King Taluka

Hyderabad: The makers of Andhra King Taluka, the upcoming film starring Ram Pothineni, surprised fans on Tuesday with two exciting announcements surrounding the film's first single. Not only is the song sung by composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander, but it also marks Ram Pothineni's debut as a lyricist.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers made the update official through their X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing, "When a star not only lives the emotion on screen but writes it too, you know something truly special is on the way."

The first single, which is yet to be titled, is composed by the Tamil music director duo Vivek-Mervin. The song, set for release on July 18, is described as a soul-stirring track shot in exotic locations, blending melodious vocals with stunning visuals and heartfelt lyrics. Anirudh's powerful voice is expected to elevate the track's emotional resonance, especially since most of his previous numbers have gone on to become chartbusters.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty fame, Andhra King Taluka is currently in its final leg of shooting in Hyderabad, being filmed on a specially erected set. The film's story revolves around a cinema-obsessed youngster, played by Ram, whose passion for his favourite superstar drives the narrative.

Kannada actor Upendra plays the titular Andhra King in a special appearance, while Bhagyashri Borse features as the female lead. The film also features Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh. The cinematography is helmed by Siddhartha Nuni, with National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad handling the cuts. Production design is by Avinash Kolla.

The film, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, was officially launched in November 2024. Its title glimpse, released two months ago, introduced audiences to Ram's character - a die-hard fan willing to go to any length to watch his idol's movie on the first day, first show. Fans can now look forward to July 18 for the musical journey to begin with the release of its first single.