Ram Navami 2024: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty and Other B-Town Celebs Extend Wishes

Hyderabad: As the country celebrates Ram Navami on Wednesday, many Bollywood celebrities shared pictures and videos of Lord Ram on their social media profile, wishing their fans and admirers on the special occasion. Ram Navami marks the birth of the Hindu God Ram, celebrated as the epitome of righteousness. It is observed on the ninth day of the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ajay Devgn shared a picture of a bow and arrow, wishing everyone an auspicious Ram Navami. Similarly actor Anil Kapoor shared the most recent picture of the Ram Lalla idol, placed in the newly consecrated Ram temple in Ayodhya. The image shows a ray of sun falling on the idol.

For the unversed, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique event as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami. The 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the Ram Temple. The temple trust had commissioned a team of scientists to make this occasion possible.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty too extended her warm wishes on the special day. Sharing a picture of Lord Ram, the actor wrote 'Jai Shri Ram. Actor Kangana Ranaut also reminisced about her visit to Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' or the ceremonial enthronement of Ram Lalla at his grand abode. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a video clip of her visit to the Ram Temple on the day of the grand opening of the shrine on January 22, this year.

"After 500 years, the auspicious moment has arrived when for the first time, Ram Lalla is celebrating Ram Navami in his grand temple," Kangana posted from her Instagram handle. Similarly, other actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and Yami Gautam too wished everyone on the special day.