ETV Bharat / entertainment

RGV Admits He 'Slapped Himself' After Seeing Manchu Manoj in Mirai; Actor Responds

Hyderabad: One film that has stormed its way into conversations and collections this week is Mirai, Karthik Gattamneni’s ambitious mythology-meets-superhero spectacle. Headlined by Teja Sajja and featuring Manchu Manoj in a dark, brooding turn as antagonist Mahabir Lama, the fantasy adventure has become the toast of Tollywood.

Even industry maverick Ram Gopal Varma couldn’t resist weighing in. Taking to social media, RGV admitted he had been sceptical about the casting but only to be proven spectacularly wrong.

“Hey @HeroManoj1, I thought you were miscast as the villain, and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal 🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote.

The remark, laced with RGV’s trademark candour, went viral in no time.

“Reading this gave me goosebumps.” Manoj, who wields the sinister Black Sword in Mirai as the power-hungry Mahabir Lama, responded to RGV's appreciation. He continued, "I grew up watching your cinema, working with you, learning from it. To hear you speak of my performance like this—it’s beyond special. Thank you anna."