RGV Admits He 'Slapped Himself' After Seeing Manchu Manoj in Mirai; Actor Responds
Ram Gopal Varma praised Mirai on social media, admitting his earlier scepticism about the casting was completely wrong.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: One film that has stormed its way into conversations and collections this week is Mirai, Karthik Gattamneni’s ambitious mythology-meets-superhero spectacle. Headlined by Teja Sajja and featuring Manchu Manoj in a dark, brooding turn as antagonist Mahabir Lama, the fantasy adventure has become the toast of Tollywood.
Even industry maverick Ram Gopal Varma couldn’t resist weighing in. Taking to social media, RGV admitted he had been sceptical about the casting but only to be proven spectacularly wrong.
“Hey @HeroManoj1, I thought you were miscast as the villain, and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal 🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote.
The remark, laced with RGV’s trademark candour, went viral in no time.
After seeing #Mirai , I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand , even in the so called + 400 cr films— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 14, 2025
Hey @HeroManoj1 I thought you were miscast as the villain , and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal 🔥🔥🔥
Hey @tejasajja123 I thought you might…
“Reading this gave me goosebumps.” Manoj, who wields the sinister Black Sword in Mirai as the power-hungry Mahabir Lama, responded to RGV's appreciation. He continued, "I grew up watching your cinema, working with you, learning from it. To hear you speak of my performance like this—it’s beyond special. Thank you anna."
Earlier, Manoj had shared an emotional post on Instagram, telling his fans and followers how significant Mirai has been for him: "A journey that tested me. Defined me. And today with your love celebrates me. I owe it all to you 🙏🏻🙏🏻."
Annaaaa …..reading this from you gave me goosebumps 🙏🏻 I grew up watching your cinema, working with you, learning from it and today to hear you speak of my performance like this… it’s beyond special ❤️ thank you anna 🙏🏼🙌🏽#Mirai #BlackSword https://t.co/y9hfmJUGkR— Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 14, 2025
RGV’s Heaps Praise On Mirai
Varma didn’t stop at Manoj. In a long post on X, he hailed Mirai’s visuals, screenplay, and ambition, going so far as to say its VFX outshine those in Rs 400-crore productions.
He praised Teja Sajja’s ability to carry large-scale action “despite looking too young,” and credited director Karthik Gattamneni for creating a film that feels “like a wonderful dream” with devotional undertones and gripping storytelling. Varma also appreciated the makers for believing in the film and going against "so-called industry experts' warnings."
Mirai Box Office Collection
As RGV said, Mirai is “not a small film which tried to be big… it is actually a very big film which didn’t boast about itself, till the audience boosted it.” While high-budget outings like War 2 and Hari Hara Veera Mallu have drawn mixed responses, Mirai appears to be scripting its own success story. The film has collected over Rs 44 crore in India during its opening weekend. Riding on strong word of mouth and with a sequel already teased, Mirai stands as a glowing example that in cinema, story remains the true hero.
Read More