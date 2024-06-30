RGV Recalls Eerie Flight Encounter with Celebrity: 'How Does He Know My Father Died?' - Watch the Shocking Revelation

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently shared a spine-chilling incident involving a mysterious encounter on a flight, leaving him deeply unsettled. Varma, known for his supernatural hits, revealed an eerie interaction with someone unexpected, someone who seemed to have an uncanny link to his deceased father.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker recalled a mid-air interaction with celebrated choreographer Shiamak Davar, who claimed to have seen the spirit of RGV’s father aboard the flight," Varma said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "The plane took off, and then, in broad daylight, mid-air, he (Shiamak) suddenly asked me, ‘Your father passed away?’ It was an unusual question to ask, but it was true."

"Fifteen days before this encounter, my father had passed away. So I told him yes. Now, he was on the window seat, and I was in the aisle. He then looked at me for a while, and said, ‘He is here with us.’ I was completely taken aback! And he is a choreographer, I expect such questions from a guy who does some weird…,” Varma continued.

Varma explained that he initially dismissed the conversation, asserting his disbelief in such matters. "I told him I don’t believe in this stuff," Varma said. "But the choreographer looked behind me again, and said, ‘He says he also never believed in it and is very concerned about you.’ How did he know my father died? That he was an atheist?"

The filmmaker, known for films like Raat, Bhoot, and Phoonk, recounted how he searched for rational explanations but found none. "I suddenly got up and went back to my seat. And I started thinking, 'How can he know?'"