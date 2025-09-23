ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Acquitted In 2018 Cheque Bounce Case

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has acquitted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a 2018 cheque bounce case, after the matter was settled between him and the complainant company through a Lok Adalat. The company filed a cheque bounce complaint against Varma's firm in 2018.

Varma was acquitted earlier this month in view of the "compromise memo", as per the court order. A compromise memo (or memorandum of compromise) is a written agreement between parties in a legal dispute that outlines the terms of their settlement, filed in court to be recorded and acted upon by the judge.

Earlier, a judicial magistrate (at Andheri) on January 21 found Varma guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The magistrate sentenced him to three months' imprisonment and ordered him to pay Rs 3,72,219 to the complainant within three months.

Aggrieved by the magistrate's ruling, Varma had filed a criminal appeal before a sessions court (Dindoshi). However, in the previous hearing, both the filmmaker and the complainant company told the court that they had decided to amicably settle the matter through the Lok Adalat.