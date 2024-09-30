Ram Charan's Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds: Can You Guess Who's Sharing the Spotlight?

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan is all set to achieve a significant milestone by having his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. This exciting announcement was made via a special video during the IIFA Awards held in Abu Dhabi over the weekend. Interestingly, his beloved dog, Rhyme, will also be immortalised with a life-size statue at the Tussauds.

In the video, Ram Charan is seen entering the museum studio alongside Rhyme, as the staff and wax artists meticulously take their measurements, even working to match Rhyme’s fur color. Expressing his excitement, Ram Charan stated, "I am very honored to join the Madame Tussauds family," and he looked forward to connecting with fans through his wax figure.

Interestingly, not long ago, there was a minor uproar on social media involving Rhyme. Reports surfaced that fans had snatched him for pictures during Ram Charan's morning walk with his caretaker. A video circulated online, only for it to be revealed later that the dog involved was actually Rhyme's brother, Toffee.

The incident was humorously addressed through a post on Instagram handle managed by Ram Charan's wife, Upasana. He claimed, "Hello babu, that’s my brother Toffee! I’m with nana. Beast mode #rc16. Ok toffee enjoy! Handle my brother with care boys." Accompanying the post was a video that cheekily affirmed Rhyme’s alibi, stating in Telugu, "He’s my younger brother Toffee, I’m with my father."

On the film front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film follows the journey of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer dedicated to fighting corruption and promoting fair elections. Audiences can expect its release soon.

Ram Charan is also set to collaborate with director Buchi Babu Sana, known for the National Award-winning film Uppena, as well as team up again with Sukumar for an upcoming project tentatively titled RC17. The anticipation around his future works continues to build, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry.