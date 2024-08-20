Ram Charan's Warm Hug With Pet Rhyme At Airport Is Unmissable! Leaves Fans In Awe - Watch

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Ram Charan and his spouse Upasana Kamineni Konidela made their way back to India on Tuesday night following their attendance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) held on August 17. Their return to the airport sparked a viral sensation, characterised by a touching reunion with their beloved pet dog, Rhyme.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the couple, along with their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, were seen walking their way out of the airport. Rhyme, filled with excitement, ran toward Ram Charan, who was visibly elated by the reunion. He quickly scooped Rhyme up into his arms, embracing the dog in a warm and affectionate hug.

This joyful moment captured the hearts of many on social media, as fans expressed their admiration for the actor's deep affection for their furry companion. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "I just loved this." Another commented, "RC and rhyme (followed by a red heart emoji)." A netizen wrote, "True loyal unconditional love."

Speaking of Ram Charan's professional endeavours, he has wrapped up filming for his political drama, Game Changer, which is slated for release in December 2024. Furthermore, he is preparing for another project tentatively titled RC16, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This film is expected to be a sports drama featuring Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor in the lead female role.